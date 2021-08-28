Man found guilty of hate crime, murder in trans teen’s death

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A 27-year-old man has been convicted of murder and a hate-crime offense in the death of a transgender teen in Washington two years ago. The Columbian newspaper reports that a Clark County Superior Court jury returned the verdict Friday against David Bogdanov. Prosecutors said Bogdanov met 17-year-old Nikki Kuhnhausen in downtown Vancouver. He strangled her with a phone cable after engaging in sexual contact in his car and discovering she was transgender. Her family expressed relief at the verdict. Bogdanov testified that he acted in self-defense.