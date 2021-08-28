Oregon COVID outbreak began with unvaccinated worker

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — Public health officials say a COVID-19 outbreak at an Oregon assisted living facility that has infected 64 people and killed five began with an unvaccinated worker. The Register-Guard newspaper reports that Gateway Living in Springfield has 105 employees and 101 residents. Only 63% of the staff and 82% of the residents are completely vaccinated. Lane County Public Health spokesman Jason Davis says the outbreak began with an unvaccinated employee who worked while infectious. About 60% of the cases are breakthrough cases. It’s not yet clear how many of the cases were among residents, employees or family members and others outside of the facility.