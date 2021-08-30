Oregon reports 280 COVID-19 deaths in August

AP - Oregon-Northwest

By SARA CLINE

Associated Press/Report for America

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — During Oregon’s ongoing COVID-19 surge, doctors say that they are seeing sicker and younger patients than at any other point during the pandemic. So far this month, 280 people have died due to COVID-19 in Oregon — at least one-tenth of those who died were 50 years or younger. The youngest COVID-19 related death was a 19-year-old. Officials say that the overwhelming amount of coronavirus-related deaths and hospitalizations are among unvaccinated people.