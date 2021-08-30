Oregon reports 280 COVID-19 deaths in August
By SARA CLINE
Associated Press/Report for America
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — During Oregon’s ongoing COVID-19 surge, doctors say that they are seeing sicker and younger patients than at any other point during the pandemic. So far this month, 280 people have died due to COVID-19 in Oregon — at least one-tenth of those who died were 50 years or younger. The youngest COVID-19 related death was a 19-year-old. Officials say that the overwhelming amount of coronavirus-related deaths and hospitalizations are among unvaccinated people.
The real crime here is not about being vaccinated or not- 97% of all deaths are directly related to an underlying condition like heart disease (smoking/alcohol abuse/drug addiction)… The real crime is the failure of Guv Kate Brown to protect the citizens of Oregon- her only real sworn duty ! Brown keeps focusing her attention on schools and children- the least affected- while elderly citizens are leading the state’s death count ! WTH is she really doing… extending the misery ? Why are nursing homes not in lockdown- treated daily with HOCL- staff required to live on site for 30 day shifts ??? This is manslaughter- no more- no less ! Cuomo was outed in disgrace for abusing the state of New York’s Sr’s… Kate Brown has done the same in Oregon- she must be removed and face a court of law !
For those who would prefer not to JUDGE others, here’s the facts from CDC. A long list that does include some ‘lifestyle’ stuff the judgers can decide not to care about, but lots of others.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/clinical-care/underlyingconditions.html