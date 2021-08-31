Zenith oil terminal fined by state for ‘flagrant’ conduct

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon regulators have fined a crude oil storage company nearly $25,000, saying it performed months of construction work without a permit at its terminal along the Willamette River in Northwest Portland. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports newly-released documents show the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality imposed the financial penalty last month, claiming the unsanctioned activity posed a risk of discharging harmful sediment into the waterway. The company was given 20 days to contest the fine, but it is unclear if it did so. Details of the fine come days after city of Portland officials refused to grant the company a favorable land use ruling it likely needs to continue and potentially expand its operations.