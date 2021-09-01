Oregon denies oil terminal permit needed to fully operate

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon regulators say they will not renew a permit needed by a crude oil storage company to operate portions of its facility in Northwest Portland. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that delivers a potentially fatal blow to some of Zenith Energy’s operations. The state Department of Environmental Quality said its decision to deny a new air quality permit followed a refusal by Portland city officials last week to grant the company a favorable land use ruling it needed to continue and potentially expand its operations. The company is allowed to appeal the state’s decision and has appealed the city’s ruling to the state land use board. A company spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.