Oregon House Speaker Kotek announces run for governor

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tina Kotek, the Speaker of the Oregon House, is running for governor. Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat like Kotek, cannot run for re-election in 2022 due to term limits. Kotek, a Portland lawmaker, has led the state House since 2013. Kotek said Thursday she would focus on issues like affordable housing, access to health care, racial and economic justice and climate matters. Kotek is so far the highest profile candidate in what is likely to be a crowded Democratic primary field. In Oregon Democrats have overwhelming majorities in the Legislature and the party has held the governor’s office since 1987.