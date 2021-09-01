Sheriff: Deputy shoots, injures man who pointed rifle

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SOUTH BEACH, Ore. (AP) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies shot a man who pointed a rifle at deputies in the coastal area of South Beach. Deputies responded shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday to a call of a man walking on a street with a rifle. The sheriff’s office says deputies saw the man and repeatedly told him to drop the weapon. The sheriff’s office says a deputy shot the man after he pointed his rifle at deputies, and the man was taken to a hospital in Corvallis. Officials did not release the name of the deputies involved or the man shot. The Oregon State Police is overseeing an investigation.