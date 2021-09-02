Man held on $2M bail in fatal shooting of woman

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A man is being held on $2 million bail, accused of shooting to death a woman with whom he had been in a relationship in Vancouver, Washington. The Columbian reports court records say 27-year-old Inessa G. Kryshtal was killed Aug. 23. Austin J. Navarro made a first appearance this week in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of domestic violence murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on his case. Vancouver police responded at about 9:40 p.m. Aug. 23 to a gas station in response for a welfare check. Kryshtal was found slumped in a car with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead.