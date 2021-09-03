Cops: 14 arrested at large illegal marijuana grow operations

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LEBANON, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say 14 people were arrested and 1,400 pounds of pot were seized east of Corvallis in Lebanon in connection to two large illegal marijuana grow operations. The Albany Democrat-Herald reports the Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement team searched two neighboring properties on Aug. 27 and seized the marijuana, more than 9,000 marijuana plants, a dozen firearms and over $6,000. Sixty-one large greenhouse structures were destroyed on site. Albany Police Department Lt. Juston Alexander said illegal outdoor marijuana grows are much more of a problem in southern Oregon, but over the past few years they’ve been migrating north.