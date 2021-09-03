OR officials: 84% of recent COVID cases in unvaccinated

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials say unvaccinated people accounted for more than 84% of the state’s recent COVID-19 cases. The Oregon Health Authority said Thursday its latest breakthrough case report showed 2,592 breakthrough cases between Aug. 22 to Aug. 28 accounting for 15.9% of the state’s total cases that week. During that same time period, unvaccinated people accounted for 84.1% of Oregon’s reported COVID cases. KOIN reports that to date, there have been 13,166 COVID vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. The median age of all cases was 48. Of Oregon’s total breakthrough cases, health officials say 4.9% of people were hospitalized and 0.9% died. The median age of those who died was 81.