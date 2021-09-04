Police, firefighters sue Gov. Brown over vaccination mandate

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A coalition of police and firefighters are suing Gov. Kate Brown over her mandate requiring COVID-19 vaccination for state workers. KOIN-TV reports the lawsuit, filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court, says the plaintiffs are the Oregon Fraternal Order of Police along with troopers from around the state and firefighters at the Kingsley Field Air National Guard Base. The group is asking a judge to declare the order “unenforceable” because it allegedly works against existing Oregon statutes and would result in wrongful termination of employees. It names the governor and the state of Oregon as defendants. Brown’s office declined to comment on the pending litigation.