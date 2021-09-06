1 shot in foot after groups clash in Olympia

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYPMIA, Wash. (AP) — Police say a man was shot in the foot after two groups clashed in Olympia, Washington. Olympia Police Chief Aaron Jelcick told The Olympian on Sunday that people against vaccine requirements for state workers gathered Saturday at the state Capitol Campus, while right-wing extremist group the Proud Boys and a group opposed to them engaged with one another in different downtown locations. Jelcick says at about 3 p.m., several gunshots were heard, and one of those bullets struck a man in the foot and people fled. The police chief says initial investigation shows the person shot is a prominent member of the Proud Boys. Jelcick says the man was taken to a hospital.