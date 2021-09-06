Portland to vote on Texas trade ban over abortion law

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The City Council in Portland, Oregon will vote Wednesday on an emergency resolution that would ban the purchase of goods and services from Texas in response to the new law prohibiting most abortions there. The resolution would also bar city employee travel to the state. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office said in a news release the Portland ban would be in effect until Texas either withdraws the abortion law or it gets overturned in court. The news release said the Portland City Council stands unified in its belief that all people should have the right to choose if and when they carry a pregnancy.