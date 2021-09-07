European Tour has flagship at Wentworth, finalizes Ryder Cup

AP - Oregon-Northwest

By The Associated Press

The European Tour has a big week at Wentworth. Not only is the BMW PGA Championship the flagship event, it’s the final week of qualifying for the Ryder Cup. European captain Padraig Harrington is among those playing this week. Europe’s top two players are not. Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy are taking a breather following the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup season with the Ryder Cup on the horizon. The PGA Tour has a dark week after its season ended. That resumes next week. The LPGA Tour is coming off the Solheim Cup and takes a breather before going to Oregon.