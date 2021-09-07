King County moves toward vaccine verification system

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — King County is working to set up a COVID-19 vaccine verification system that could go into effect next month at certain non-essential, high-risk settings. The Seattle Times reports this would make it easier for places like clubs, theaters and stadiums to check the vaccination status of their patrons. King County’s announcement Tuesday comes as nearly all major spectator sports in the Seattle area said they would require vaccination (or a recent negative COVID test) for admission to their games. Other jurisdictions, including New York, San Francisco and British Columbia, have begun to implement vaccine verification systems.