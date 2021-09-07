Police: 2 dead in separate driving, parking disputes

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police say a man was stabbed to death over a parking spot in Gresham while authorities say in Salem a man was shot killed during a “road rage incident” near Beaverton. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Shawn Hamilton is suspected to stabbing Randy Ricketts at the Hogan Woods Apartments on Friday. Police booked Hamilton into jail on suspicion of murder and he’s scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. Also Friday, the Statesman Journal reports the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Mark Stadamire of Salem died in a road rage incident. Authorities say both men got out of their vehicles with handguns and shots were fired. Officials say the other man is cooperating and hasn’t been arrested.