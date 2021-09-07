Police: Sheriff’s deputy shoots, kills man who pointed gun

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a deputy from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office shot and killed a 59-year-old man after officers responded to reports of a physical dispute northeast of Springfield. The Register-Guard reports the sheriff’s office says the man pointed a gun at deputies Monday before he was shot. The man who died has been identified as Robert Gutierrez. Lane County Sgt. Thomas Speldrich says deputies responded around 10 p.m. because family members called saying Gutierrez struck another family member and fired a gun. Speldrich says deputies tried to establish contact with Gutierrez and that he responded with profanity before pointing his gun at deputies. One deputy fired multiple shots and is on leave while authorities investigate.