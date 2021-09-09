Man convicted in transgender teen’s murder sentenced

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Vancouver, Washington, man has been sentenced in Clark County Superior Court to 20 years in prison for the murder of transgender teen Nikki Kuhnhausen. The Columbian reports a jury found David Bogdanov guilty in August of second-degree murder and malicious harassment. Kuhnhausen, 17, was reported missing in June 2019, and a hiker about six months later found her skull in the woods near Larch Mountain in eastern Clark County. Prosecutors said Bogdanov strangled Kuhnhausen with a cellphone charger cord after learning she was transgender during a sexual encounter in his van. Bogdanov claimed self-defense, and his lawyers said they are appealing the conviction and sentence.