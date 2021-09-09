Multnomah County law enforcement exempt from vaccine mandate

AP - Oregon-Northwest

By SARA CLINE

Associated Press/Report for America

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials from Multnomah County joined Portland in exempting law enforcement from a COVID-19 vaccine order after county officials say a vaccination requirement for local officers is now legally dubious due to new guidance from the state health authority. Under Oregon law, local municipalities can only issue vaccine mandates for police officers if a federal or state rule requires it. The county believed Gov. Kate Brown’s vaccination mandate issued last month for state healthcare workers covered officers because they receive some medical training. But guidance from the health authority, released on Friday, said law enforcement was “probably not” subject to the governor’s orders as providing medical care was “likely not a fundamental part of their job.”