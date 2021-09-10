Brown calls special session for Oregon redistricting

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown says the Oregon Legislature will return to the Capitol Sept. 20 for a special session to adopt new congressional and legislative district maps. The state Constitution does not allow the governor to limit the length of a special session, but Brown on Friday asked that lawmakers act “expeditiously.” The Statesman Journal reports the deadline for the Legislature to complete and submit state and federal district maps is Sept. 27. Last week Republican and Democratic state lawmakers on presented dueling visions on where the state’s new, sixth U.S. House district should be. State legislative Democrats, who overwhelmingly control the Legislature, agreed to give up an advantage in redrawing the state’s political districts for the next 10 years in a deal with the GOP.