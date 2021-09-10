Commission grants conditional approval to I-5 proposal

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Transportation Commission has granted conditional approval for a path forward on a plan to expand Interstate 5 through Portland’s Rose Quarter as well as build a cap over the freeway to allow for the redevelopment of a community. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the commission’s unanimous decision Thursday follows the recommendation of Gov. Kate Brown that the Oregon Department of Transportation pursue “hybrid option 3.” That plan would essentially tunnel the freeway and provide economic opportunity for the region’s Black community in an effort to reclaim the Albina district. Supporters say the idea is to remediate historic harm caused by the freeway’s original construction and displacement of community members.