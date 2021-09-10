WA state prison guard is suspected violent biker gang leader

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — A corrections officer at a Washington state prison accused of being a violent motorcycle gang leader has been arrested on various charges. The Tri-City Herald reports corrections officer Dustin Wendelin was arrested at the Walla Walla State Penitentiary at 6 a.m. Thursday. The sheriff’s office says a second alleged outlaw gang leader,c, was also arrested Thursday in Oregon. Both are accused of being members of the Pagan’s 1% Outlaw Motorcycle Gang and both have been indicted in Georgia on charges of assault, battery and three counts each of violations of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. It wasn’t immediately known if they have lawyers to comment for them.