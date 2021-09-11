Baylor, Nolan help Oregon State beat Hawaii 45-27

AP - Oregon-Northwest

GARY HOROWITZ

Associated Press

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Chance Nolan passed for 302 yards and two touchdowns, and B.J. Baylor ran for 171 yards and three scores to lead Oregon State to a 45-27 victory over Hawaii. Nolan completed his first 13 passes as the Beavers (1-1) took a 24-7 halftime lead at the break. He finished 21 of 29 and also ran for 36 yards. Hawaii found some offensive rhythm early in the second quarter, scoring on a 12-yard pass from Chevan Cordeiro to Turner Jr., cutting the lead to 21-7.