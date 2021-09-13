Leader of Mexican drug trafficking ring gets 8 years prison

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The leader of a Mexican-based heroin trafficking ring that distributed the drug to cells operating in and around Portland and in southwestern Washington has been sentenced to eight years in prison. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 27-year-old Paul Alberto Guillen is the last of 24 defendants sentenced from the ring. He was the organizer based in Mexico who occasionally traveled to Portland. Guillen pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Guillen and several cousins distributed between 5 to 10 pounds of heroin a week to the Portland area.