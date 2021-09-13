Oregon surpasses 300,000 confirmed and presumed COVID cases

AP - Oregon-Northwest

By SARA CLINE

Associated Press/Report for America

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — During the weekend, Oregon surpassed 300,000 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, the state health authority reported on Monday. Although COVID-19 related hospitalizations have declined since Friday, 93% of Oregon’s hospital beds for adults are full and there are just 62 adult intensive care unit beds available in the state. Oregon is in the midst of its worst COVID-19 surge since the start of the pandemic — which health officials say is fueled by unvaccinated people and the highly transmissible delta variant. The latest projections from the Oregon Health & Science University, released last week, shows that while hospitalizations have peaked, the current COVID-19 surge is far from over.