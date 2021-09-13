Portland IDs 2 cops who shot man in alleged truck theft

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police have released the names of two officers who shot a man who allegedly stole a truck and drove at high speeds through the metro area and briefly into Washington before he was shot in Portland. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Officers Ivan Alvarez and Jonah Gellman are on standard paid leave during aninvestigation. Bureau spokesman Lt. Greg Pashley says officers early Sunday responded to a stolen pickup report and investigators began tracking Andreas Boinay using a police airplane. The man was eventually surrounded by officers in Portland and police reported shots fired. Police say Boinay was treated for a gunshot wound and booked into jail. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment.