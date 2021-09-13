School vaccine campaigns targeting students face blowback

AP - Oregon-Northwest

By CEDAR ATTANASIO

Associated Press / Report for America

Across the U.S., vaccine-hesitant parents are struggling with vaccine-seeking teenagers set on getting their shots. A return to in-person school this month are raising the stakes for high school students who want to be safe in packed classrooms and homecoming rallies. Coronavirus outbreaks are already forcing some school closures, especially in states with low vaccination rates. President Biden has called for schools to host at least one vaccine clinic. But in many states, schools and local health officials are not promoting vaccines or making it easy for kids to get them, fearing political fallout from parents.