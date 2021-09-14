Seattle Council shifts money saved by officer departures

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council has voted to move some of the $15 million in savings related to police officer departures to community-based programs. The Seattle Times reports the police department will keep about $10 million for expenses like technology projects, while about $5 million will be invested elsewhere in what Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda described as a “hybrid approach.” The plan will partly address commitments the council made in 2020 to decrease the Police Department’s budget during the course of 2021. The vote was 8-1, with Councilmember Kshama Sawant calling for the department to keep less money. The council’s midyear budget legislation somewhat jibes with a plan proposed by Mayor Jenny Durkan.