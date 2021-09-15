FBI arrests man accused of threatening Oregon official

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — FBI officials in Oregon and Albany police have arrested a 64-year-old man accused of threatening an Oregon public official. The FBI says David Scott Ryder was arrested Wednesday morning on charges of interstate transmission of a threat and stalking. The FBI says the threats were made in three emails in August as well as a voicemail left on an office phone. Ryder made his initial appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge on Wednesday. The judge ordered him released pending further court proceedings. It wasn’t immediately known if Ryder has a lawyer to comment on his case. The name of the public official who was threatened wasn’t released.