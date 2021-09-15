Rabid bats found in Portland and Beaverton

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say rabid bats were discovered in Portland and Beaverton. KGW reports the bat in Portland was found in a yard Saturday in the Grant Park neighborhood after a dog was playing with it. The dog had its rabies vaccine, got a booster shot and will be in quarantine for 45 days. The Washington County bat was found inside a Beaverton home on Sept. 10. The bat was euthanized and there was no human exposure. County communicable disease services manager Lisa Ferguson said people should make sure their pets are up to date on vaccines and advised people to stay away from bats.