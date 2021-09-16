Grand jury clears cop who fatally shot man during crisis

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Prosecutors say a grand jury has cleared a Portland police officer in the deadly shooting of a man who called for help during a mental health crisis and brandished a screwdriver. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says Officer Curtis Brown will not face criminal charges in the June 24 shooting of 40-year-old Michael Ray Townsend. Townsend had called 911 while outside a Motel 6 and after Townsend told police he wanted to go to a hospital, prosecutors say he brandished a screwdriver. Prosecutors say he began moving toward Brown with the tool and Brown fired two shots at Townsend. Townsend died in an ambulance.