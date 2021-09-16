King County to require vaccine or test for events, eateries

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle and King County officials have issued a health directive requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test to enter certain establishments and attend large outdoor events. Public Health-Seattle & King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin issued the order Thursday to go into effect Oct. 25. Duchin says high levels of preventable COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and increased deaths driven by the highly contagious delta variant prompted the order. The order applies to outdoor events with 500 or more people and indoor establishments such as museums, theaters, gyms, restaurants and bars. The order does not affect outdoor dining, take-out orders and shopping in places including grocery stores.