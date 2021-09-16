Thorns awarded win and 3 points for forfeited Spirit game

AP - Oregon-Northwest

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

The Washington Spirit’s postponed match against the Portland Thorns has been deemed a forfeit by the National Women’s Soccer League. Portland will earn the victory and three points for the game, which was originally scheduled for Sept. 4 but postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Spirit. The NWSL also announced that the Spirit were fined $25,000 for a breach of the league’s medical protocols.