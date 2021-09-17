Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
September 17, 2021 9:22 AM
Published 6:55 AM

Illegal marijuana farms take West’s water in ‘blatant theft’

More than 500 marijuana plants, BHO lab, 14 firearms were seized in November 2020 raid on La Pine home.
Deschutes County Sheriff's Office
More than 500 marijuana plants, BHO lab, 14 firearms were seized in November 2020 raid on La Pine home.

By ANDREW SELSKY
Associated Press

LA PINE, Ore. (AP) — From dusty towns to forests in the West, illegal marijuana growers are taking water in uncontrolled amounts when there often isn’t enough to go around for even licensed users. Conflicts about water have long existed but amid a severe drought, illegal marijuana farms add additional strain on the precious resource. Illegal growing operations in Oregon appear to have increased even as the Pacific Northwest this year endured its driest spring since 1924. They are proliferating despite marjiuana legalization in West Coast states. California’s. Officials in a Northern California county banned trucks carrying 100 gallons or more of water from roads to tracts with 2,000 illegal marijuana operations.

Crime And Courts / Environment / News / Top Stories

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

9 Comments

    3. THE WEST, the west, the west, not LA PINE, come on Gramb, put on your spectacles, and read past the LA PINE, instead of just guessing at the rest of the story, I know it looks like a long read, but you can do it.

  3. What a fact-free article. But one sure to make the Deschutes County commissioners happy. How much water is actually being used? As a percentage of water used in the West, growing pot has got to be nothing more than a rounding error.

  4. The loss of water is costing people who cannot afford it 5 figures to redrill their wells deeper. Not to mention the drought and farmers, people with livestock suffering. This is a serious problem for rural neighbors.

Leave a Reply

Skip to content