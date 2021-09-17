Illegal marijuana farms take West’s water in ‘blatant theft’
By ANDREW SELSKY
Associated Press
LA PINE, Ore. (AP) — From dusty towns to forests in the West, illegal marijuana growers are taking water in uncontrolled amounts when there often isn’t enough to go around for even licensed users. Conflicts about water have long existed but amid a severe drought, illegal marijuana farms add additional strain on the precious resource. Illegal growing operations in Oregon appear to have increased even as the Pacific Northwest this year endured its driest spring since 1924. They are proliferating despite marjiuana legalization in West Coast states. California’s. Officials in a Northern California county banned trucks carrying 100 gallons or more of water from roads to tracts with 2,000 illegal marijuana operations.
, only in La Pine…
lol….and alfalfa, and all over southern oregon….
Seriously? you gotta be joking LOL
THE WEST, the west, the west, not LA PINE, come on Gramb, put on your spectacles, and read past the LA PINE, instead of just guessing at the rest of the story, I know it looks like a long read, but you can do it.
I bet there is at least one grow less than 5 miles from your house….quite possibly one right in you neighborhood.
Pot uses a lot less water than most other crops
Regardless of the amount of water.Does the term illegal register with you? Friggin libs again with the disregard for our laws.
What a fact-free article. But one sure to make the Deschutes County commissioners happy. How much water is actually being used? As a percentage of water used in the West, growing pot has got to be nothing more than a rounding error.
The loss of water is costing people who cannot afford it 5 figures to redrill their wells deeper. Not to mention the drought and farmers, people with livestock suffering. This is a serious problem for rural neighbors.