Ex-official calls out city for ending equity group

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — The Klamath Falls City Council and mayor have decided not to continue a task force examining racial and social issues and advising city government on ways to make the city more equitable. Jefferson Public Radio reports the city created the group after racial justice protests over the police murder of George Floyd. Last week, city leaders decided not to continue the group. The ex-assistant to the city manager and task force liaison Eric Osterberg says failing to continue the work will make it harder to make needed changes in Klamath Falls. Mayor Carol Westfall says the city recognizes the work the task force accomplished but that the work should continue apart from the city.