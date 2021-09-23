Eviction protections in Washington state extended to Oct. 31

AP - Oregon-Northwest

By RACHEL LA CORTE

Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is extending the state’s eviction protections through the end of October. The extension comes every concerns that counties aren’t getting federal COVID-19 relief funds intended for rental assistance out fast enough ahead of the current moratorium that was set to expire Sept. 30. As before, evictions are still allowed in cases where the landlord intends to sell or move into the property, or if an affidavit declares there are health and safety issues to the property created by the occupant. Inslee’s announcement comes days after Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said her city eviction moratorium will remain in place through Jan. 15, 2022, rather than expiring at the end of September.