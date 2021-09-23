King County workers get more time for COVID-19 vaccine

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state’s most populous county has reached a deal with unions representing most of its employees that extends the deadline to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to Dec. 2. The Seattle Times reports the agreement — which covers about 10,000 workers — was announced Wednesday by King County Executive Dow Constantine. The county, like the state and city of Seattle, had previously announced a deadline of Oct. 18 for employees be fully vaccinated, with those who don’t comply facing termination. Constantine’s office says 87% of county workers have received at least one vaccine dose and 80% have been fully vaccinated.