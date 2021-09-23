Man who pointed airsoft rifle at people pleads guilty

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 23-year-old man carrying an airsoft rifle and pointing it at people in downtown Portland last month has pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a weapon and menacing. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Mark Allen Lee was sentenced Thursday to two years of probation on the misdemeanor menacing charge with a list of conditions, including that he possess no guns, airsoft weapons or bear spray. Sentencing for the felony weapons conviction was set over for a year and will largely be based on how Lee complies with his probation conditions.