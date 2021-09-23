Oregon school board won’t fire teacher refusing to wear mask

AP - Oregon-Northwest

REDMOND, Ore. (AP) — A school board in Redmond, Oregon, has rejected a district recommendation to fire a teacher for refusing to wear a mask during the coronavirus pandemic. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Redmond board members were told this was the first time an Oregon school board faced a decision to fire a teacher based on a COVID-19 mandate from Gov. Kate Brown. On Wednesday the board voted 3-2 to reject the recommendation to terminate Terrabonne Community School teacher Tori Caudell. Caudell said wearing a mask made her lightheaded and foggy, and that it was child abuse to force children to wear them. The district said the mask mandate is one of the many federal, state and local rules schools have to follow.