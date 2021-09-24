Anti-mask disruption halts council meeting in Walla Walla

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — A day after a school board meeting in Walla Walla, Washington was halted because of a person protesting COVID-19 mask requirements, a council meeting there was shut down by an anti-mask crowd. The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reports about 100 people packed into the City Council chambers Wednesday at least partly because of bogus rumors of a city-wide vaccination mandate. In reality, the council planned to discuss a federal vaccines mandate for large employers, which elected officials believe may apply to city employees. After Mayor Tom Scribner told the crowd that masks were available and required, a woman and then others questioned his and a police officer’s authority. City leaders ended the meeting.