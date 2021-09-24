Grand jury declines to charge Portland cop who killed man

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A grand jury has declined to charge a police officer who fatally shot a man in a southeast Portland park in April. KOIN-TV reports the Multnomah County district attorney’s office made the announcement Friday after the grand jury found Portland Police Officer Zachary DeLong’s use of force against 46-year-old Robert Delgado “was not criminal under Oregon law.” DeLong shot Delgado April 16 after he and other officers responded to a call saying a man with a gun was in Lents Park. Investigators said Delgado produced what looked like a gun and pointed it at officers, which is when DeLong fired at Delgado, who died at the scene. Authorities later said it was a replica handgun.