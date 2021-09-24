Portland shootings prompt DA to spend $1M to handle cases

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say Multnomah County plans to spend $1 million to hire four prosecutors and two investigators to help with an increasing caseload of homicide investigations. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports District Attorney Mike Schmidt made the announcement Thursday. Sixty-five people have died in homicides this year in Portland, approaching the most ever recorded in the city in 1987 when there were 70 homicides. The vast majority of people have been killed in shootings. Schmidt is still working with County Chair Deborah Kafoury to get the money approved, but he said his office is already recruiting for the six new positions.