Tense days in Legislature ahead of OR redistricting deadline

AP - Oregon-Northwest

By SARA CLINE

Associated Press/Report For America

In the final days leading up to Oregon’s redistricting deadline, state House Democrats remain adamant about their proposed new political maps and think they have cleared a path to pass them while Republicans are contemplating a walkout to block those plans.

With the deadline to redraw Oregon’s electoral boundaries approaching Monday, stakes are high for both the GOP and and Democrats in a year when the state has gained a sixth U.S. House seat.

The House is scheduled to return to the floor on Saturday at 9 a.m., following a three-day pause due to a COVID-19 case in the Capitol in Salem. Democrats have majorities in the House and Senate but don’t have large enough advantages to convene without a few Republicans present.

Read more at: https://apnews.com/article/elections-oregon-legislature-redistricting-salem-a4c243817adc0941ddb023be83bfb3d8