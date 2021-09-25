Man accused of killing transgender teen dies in jail suicide

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a Woodburn man accused of kidnapping and killing a transgender teenager and shooting at police has died by suicide in his jail cell. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the sheriff’s office said in a statement that Kenneth William Peden III was found unconscious early Wednesday in his Marion County Jail cell. Peden was pronounced dead at the scene. Sheriff’s officials said they couldn’t provide other information about Peden’s death, citing the open investigation. Peden was in jail without bail on charges of murder, kidnapping, attempted murder and assault in the death of a 17-year-old Gervais High School student referred to by family as Molly/Ollie Taylor.