One killed, another injured in shooting near WSU campus

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one person and injured another near the Washington State University campus early Saturday morning. The Pullman Police Department said officers were called around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a loud party, and as they approached they heard several gunshots. Police found two men with multiple gunshot wounds nearby. One died at a nearby hospital, and another was flown by air ambulance to Spokane with life-threatening injuries. Police said at least one of the people involved is a WSU student. A 23-year-old Pullman man was arrested several hours later in connection with the shooting.