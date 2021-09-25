Oregon lawmakers weigh changes to US House districts as redistricting deadline looms

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers on Saturday were reviewing a new proposal on redrawing congressional districts in hopes of reaching a compromise between Democrats and Republicans ahead of a looming deadline.

The plan makes several changes to the proposed borders of some congressional districts. It’s uncertain if it will be enough to bring Republicans to the floor to begin work Saturday. They're threatening to stay away to deny the House the minimum number of lawmakers needed to do business.

Republicans are upset Democrats rescinded a deal to split power in the redistricting process.

The most substantial thing lawmakers are supposed to do before Monday is approve a new, sixth U.S. House seat.

The proposal would put the newest congressional district south of Portland and mostly east of Interstate 5, same as in a previous plan. But it makes several changes to the proposed borders of the other congressional districts, including keeping Portland and Bend in separate districts instead of combining them.

If lawmakers are unable to agree on new congressional maps by the deadline, the job would fall to a panel of five retired judges appointed by the Oregon Supreme Court.

Democrats don’t have large enough advantages to convene without a few Republicans present. Quorum rules say there must be two-thirds of lawmakers — or 40 representatives on the House floor — for votes to take place. Oregon is one of the few states that require two-thirds of lawmakers to be present for any work to be done, instead of a simple majority.

Kotek delayed a Saturday morning floor session while both sides considered the new plan. She praised those who worked over the past 24 hours to come up with the proposal, which she said was fair and offered compromise. She said the floor session would begin in the afternoon.

Under the Democrats’ earlier plan, the party would likely end up with five U.S. House seats to the GOP’s one. Democrats now have a 4-1 advantage among the state’s U.S. House members. The new proposal would make the district now held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader more likely to be a toss-up.

