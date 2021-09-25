Redistricting deadline looms over Oregon Legislature

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Lawmakers in the Oregon House are planning to debate new maps of congressional and legislative districts ahead of a looming deadline. But it’s uncertain whether they will have enough people show up Saturday to begin work. Republican lawmakers are threatening to stay away to deny the House the minimum number of legislators needed to do business. Republicans are upset Democrats rescinded a deal with them to split power in the redistricting process. The most substantial thing lawmakers are supposed to do before Sept. 27 is approve a new, sixth U.S. House seat. If lawmakers can’t agree on new congressional maps, it would fall to a panel of retired judges.