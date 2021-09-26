Clemson falls to No. 25 in AP poll, snapping top-10 streak

AP - Oregon-Northwest

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Clemson has tumbled to No. 25 in The Associated Press college football poll and snapped its streak of 97 straight weeks in the top 10. The Tigers lost Saturday for the second time this season to drop 16 spots from No. 9. Clemson’s top-10 streak was tied with Alabama for the longest current run in college football and second-longest in the history of the AP poll, behind Miami’s 137 from 1985-93. The Crimson Tide remained No. 1 with 58 first-place votes out of 62. No. 2 Georgia received the remaining four first-place votes. Oregon stayed No. 3. Penn State moved up two spots to No. 4, Iowa remained No. 5 and Oklahoma slipped two spots to No. 6. North Carolina State moved into the poll at No. 23 by beating Clemson in double overtime.