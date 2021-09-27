Deputy shoots, kills person in Portland suburb traffic stop

AP - Oregon-Northwest

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Clackamas County deputy shot and killed a person during a traffic stop in the Portland suburb of Happy Valley. KGW-TV reports the sheriff’s office says a deputy initiated the traffic stop around 2 a.m. Monday. The sheriff’s office did not give specific details about what led up to the shooting, but in a news release said deputies tried to “take a suspect into custody” and “a struggle ensued” before the deputy shot the person. The person died at the scene and the sheriff’s office says a gun was recovered near them. The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the person shot or deputy. An investigation is underway.