Treasurer Tobias Read launches campaign for OR governor

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Treasurer Tobias Read has launched his campaign for governor. The Beaverton Democrat said Monday he would focus on Oregon’s kids as governor, making Pre-K more accessible, extending the school year, expanding career and technical training and investing in clean energy to fight climate change. The Statesman Journal reports Read was elected as Oregon’s treasurer in 2016 and re-elected to a second term in November 2020. Read joins an expanding Democratic primary race. The Democratic field is crowded in part because Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, is unable to run for the office again due to term limits. Four Republicans are also officially running for the office.